Worker who returned money to Korean at NAIA commended

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eddie Monreal on Friday commended another airport worker for honesty after he returned money to a Korean national. Reports from the MIAA-Media Affairs Division office said that Kangho Yoon, a departing passenger of Jeju Air flight 7C 2306 bound for Incheon, accidentally dropped his wallet at the roadway of the West Departure Curbside at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 last Thursday. NC Lanting security guard Reno Erenea who was on duty around 10:25 p.m. in the area found the wallet containing assorted IDs and money worth P24,950 and 181,000 Korean won. Erenea immediately reported the incident to the Terminal Police Office and exerted effort to locate the owner of the wallet by asking the Paging Section personnel to page the owner who later appeared to claim his personal property. "I was delightful and I appreciate your efforts to return my wallet,” Yoon told Erenea.Monreal, for his part, also thanked Erenea for his honest gesture. He urged all airport workers to continue proving that the culture of honesty is still present in NAIA. "This is a good message for the country´s premier airport,¨said Monreal. Last Wednesday, 30-year-old building attendant Jeffrey Almoguerra was praised for his good deed when he returned an envelope containing a huge amount of money he found also at the NAIA Terminal 1. Almoguerra found the envelope while doing his job at the vicinity of a foreign exchange counter. He reported the matter to a security guard who accompanied him to the airport´s Lost and Found Section where he turned over the envelope.