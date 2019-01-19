BI reshuffles 500-plus immigration officers

The Bureau of Immigration reshuffled more than 500 Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as the agency anticipates an influx of more international travelers to and from the country this year. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said he ordered the reshuffle following his policy to rotate the terminal assignments of immigration officers performing primary line duties at the NAIA every quarter. According to the BI chief, the rotation scheme was institutionalized as it was proven to be effective in curbing corruption among immigration personnel at the premiere port. He added that the policy, which was first implemented in 2017, does not exempt anyone from being transferred. BI Port Operations Chief Grifton Medina said the prime objective of the scheme has always been to prevent fraternization among the employees, it being pinpointed as a major source of corruption in government. Medina, who previously served as BI’s Personnel Chief, added that rotating the work assignments of employees has also been proven effective in re-energizing and improving dynamism in an organization.gIt likewise eliminates boredom in the workplace and enhances productivity,” Medina said. Morente said immigration officers will be reshuffled again this April, and every three months thereafter, and each of them will be transferred again to any one of the three terminals of the NAIA. Of the 514 immigration officers affected by the reshuffle, nearly half were reassigned to the NAIA 3 terminal. Passenger volume at the NAIA 3 has risen sharply in recent weeks due to the addition of three international airlines –Qatar Airways, United Airlines, and Turkish Airlines – that relocated to the said airport from NAIA 1.