No outbreak of dreaded disease—DOH

THE Department of Health on Thursday said there was no meningococcemia outbreak nationwide. The department made the statement following the death of a two-year-old girl who exhibited signs and symptoms of the deadly disease caused by the neisseria meningitidis bacteria. “We are, however, investigating a suspected Meningococcemia case in Valenzuela City of a two-year-old female who exhibited signs and symptoms of the disease. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital [VCEH],” the DOH statement read. A team from the department has collected specimens and is still awaiting test results.“We are closely coordinating with our regional office for contact tracing. As precautionary measures, we have provided post-exposure prophylaxis to close contacts of the patient and are monitoring them for any signs and symptoms, which include fever, vomiting, body rashes, and loose bowel movement,” DOH added. Meningococcemia can spread through direct contact with discharges from the nose and throat, the DOH said. On Thursday morning, the local government of Valenzuela City posted on its Facebook page that investigation into the suspected meningococcemia outbreak in VCEH turned out negative. It advised the public not to fear and to take care of their health.