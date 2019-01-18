PCSO’s Balutan shares secrets to leading a successful agency

After successfully hitting its revenue, which is P63.55 billion, from its target P60 billion in 2018, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Balutan shared the secrets to leading a successful agency, despite the challenges and detractors. “The character I have painstakingly built through the years in the military service along with the Academy’s motto of ‘Courage, Integrity and Loyalty’ are the most effective and powerful management tools in leading a successful agency,” emphasized Balutan. A graduate of Philippine Military Academy “Matikas” Class of 1983, Balutan is a battle-tested Mindanao veteran and a former marine general who earned the moniker “Mandirigma” in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. In 2016, Balutan was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as general manager to help fight corruption in PCSO. “No need for a doctorate degree or luxurious titles if one has weak leadership and poor discipline/character,” he added. Over the years, PCSO was plagued with alleged corrupt activities that even the President described it as the “most corrupt agency in the government.” “My battle-cry that time was touching lives, winning the peace. But up to now, we are touching lives. Dati sabi nila, ‘Mandirigma’ pampaiksi ng buhay, ngayon, pampahaba na ng buhay dahil sa mga tinutulungan nating mga pasyente na nangangailangan ng tulong medikal mula sa PCSO,” added Balutan.Balutan emphasized how valuable the PCSO products namely Lotto and digit games, Keno, Instant Sweepstakes, and Small Town Lottery are in the agency’s Charity Fund. PCSO Charter, or RA 1169, particularly on revenue allocation, provides that the revenue of the PCSO shall be allocated to 55 percent for prize fund (payment of prizes), 30 percent for charity fund (various charity programs and service) and 15 percent as operating fund (maintenance and operating expenses). “We generate funds for charity services of the country, health programs of national character. That’s our mandate. We do not get anything from the national coffer. We earn our funds through gaming. Ang tawag po dito ay ‘gaming’ hindi gambling,” explained Balutan. STL is a regular game by PCSO authorized by the national government through Section 1 of Republic Act 1169; while AACs are corporations or cooperatives duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission or with the Cooperative Development Authority, respectively that applied, been duly qualified and expressly authorized by the PCSO to conduct STL in a particular area. In a data provided by Branch Operations Sector headed by assistant general manager Remeliza Gabuyo, STL has employed 314,596 employees as of December 2018. Of that, 13,720 are organic employees, 26,227 are sales supervisors, and 274,649 are sales agents.