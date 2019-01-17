ALL SECTIONS
Thursday January 17, 2019

NTC changes 7-digit format to 8 in ‘02’ area codes starting March 18

posted January 16, 2019 at 11:15 pm by  Rio N. Araja
Starting March 18, all telephone numbers in the National Capital Region, Cavite’s Bacoor, Laguna’s San Pedro and Rizal province having an area code of “02” will be changed from seven-digit combination to eight-digit format in compliance with the directive of National Telecommunications Commission.

NTC Commissioner Cordoba, in a public advisory, said Bayan Telecommunications Inc., Eastern Telecommunications Philippines Inc., ABS-CBN Convergence Inc., Globe Telecom INc./Innove Communications Inc., and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co./Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc. would be affected by the migration of the existing seven-digit telephone number to eight-digit telephone number

Last Oct. 27, 2017, NTC issued Memorandum Order No. 10-10-2017, directing all telecommunications providers in the country to migrate all its customers to eight-digit telephone numbers.

It assigned Public Telecommunications Entity (PTE) identifier to each of the PTEs operating and providing local telephone service within the “02” local exchange area.

The identifiers assigned to each PTE are 3000-YYYY to 3499-YYYY – Bayan Telecommunications Inc., 6000-YYYY to 6699-YYYY – ABS-CBN Converge Inc., 6700-YYYY to 6999-YYYY – Eastern Telecommunication Philippines/ Telecommunications Technologies Philippines Inc., 7XXX-YYYY – Globe Telecom Inc./ Innove Communications Inc., and 8XXX-YYYY – PLDT Inc./ Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc.

The PTEs are tasked to properly disseminate the information through recorded announcements and to assist their subscribers regarding the latest changes on the respective exchange codes.

NTC, however, said a customer who still incorrectly dials the old seven-digit number would hear a special announcement saying the format has been changed to eight-digit within the three-month migration period from March 18 to June 17.

Customers may experience a downtime during migration which is scheduled on March 18 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Topics: National Telecommunications Commission , NTC , telephone area codes

