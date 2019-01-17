Oversight committee on housing created

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo will create an Oversight Committee to monitor the implementation of RA 9207 (National Government Center Housing and Land Utilization Act of 2003) or the law that facilitated urban poor housing in Quezon City. Speaking during her consultation with beneficiaries of RA 9207, a law she signed when she was President in 2003, at the NGC West in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City Tuesday, Arroyo said she will constitute an Oversight Committee on RA 9207 at the House of Representatives to make sure that the law is properly implemented. “When I was studying the law last night in preparation for the meeting today, nakita na meron pala oversight committee itong batas na ginawa noong panahon ko. Since meron pang nalalabing problema dito sabi ko dapat i-constitute ang oversight committee,” she said.Hundreds of urban poor families in NGC, Brgy. Holy Spirit in Quezon City were awarded by then President Arroyo their own land as a result of RA 9207. While most of them had already been awarded their own titles, some problems still exist particularly reports of land-grabbing and failure in the reblocking of some properties. Arroyo has been going around the country to visit the urban poor housing beneficiaries during her administration. She signed more than 100 presidential proclamations, executive orders and laws that enabled thousands of urban poor families to acquire the land they have long been occupying.