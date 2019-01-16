Davao court turns down HDO against Trillanes

A Davao City court turned down prosecutors’ request for the issuance of a hold departure order against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who is facing libel raps before the said tribunal. “All told, this court finds that accused Antonio Trillanes IV is not a flight risk and that he will abide with the conditions imposed for his provisional liberty including his appearance before this Court when required,” Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 54 Judge Melinda Alconcel-Dayanghirang said in an order dated Dec. 12, 2018 released on Tuesday. The judge noted that Trillanes’ travels were allowed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III. “While it is true that the accused has already left the country on December 11, 2018 and thus beyond the reach of this Court, however, the said travel is supported by Travel Order 2018-SR-090 dated October 8, 2018 issued by Senate President Vicente Sotto III. The accused’s succeeding travel on January 27 to February 10, 2019 is likewise with authority of the Senate President,” the magistrate said. The court explained that from its viewpoint, the trips or speaking engagements abroad “cannot be equated to flight or the voluntary withdrawal by the accused in order to avoid continuance of the criminal proceedings.” Trillanes, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to the four libel cases filed against him by President Rodrigo Duterte’s son, Paolo, as he appeared before a local court in Davao City. Trillanes said the cases were a form of “harassment.” The senator said he flew to Davao to show that he was ready to face his accusers. He added that he chose not to defer the arraignment to “demonstrate that we are recognizing the authority and jurisdiction of the Davao courts.” The libel cases were filed by the younger Duterte, the former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and the President’s son-in-law, lawyer Maneses Carpio – whom Trillanes linked to alleged drug smuggling and extortion. Trillanes earlier posted bail of P96,000 for the libel cases. “Mga harassment cases lang po ito talaga just to inconvenience me para ma-distract ako. Pero di ako madi-distract, I will continue with my mandate as a member of the opposition,” he told reporters.(These are all harassment cases just to inconvenience and distract me. But will not be distracted. I will continue with my mandate as a member of the opposition.) “Nandirito tayo ngayon sa Davao para harapin ito, para ipakita natin na hindi natin tinatakbuhan o tinatalikuran ang mga ganitong hamon,” he added. (We are here in Davao to face this, to show that we will not run or turn our back from these challenges.) This is actually the first time that Trillanes set foot in Davao City, the President’s hometown, since he was declared persona non grata a year ago after saying it was the most dangerous Philippine city. Trillanes, however, said Davao that residents were “surprisingly warm” but he understood that some were hurt by his opposition stand. Asked if he felt safe in the city, Trillanes said he was surrounded by police officers and the media so “it’s difficult to do anything malicious.” Triallanes said he would return to Davao for the trial if his schedule allows. The senator is facing separate sedition and coup d’etat cases for leading failed mutinies against former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo when he was still a Navy officer. The president, however, revived those cases after he withdrew the amnesty for the senator.