Probe ordered vs Surigao del Sur LGU

posted January 15, 2019 at 11:00 pm by Maricel Cruz January 15, 2019 at 11:00 pm

A large tract of land in Surigao del Sur owned by the Marcoses has reportedly been sold without government consent and is now occupied by squatters, prompting the Sandiganbayan to order the Presidential Commission on Good Government to inspect the sequestered asset. In a resolution dated Jan. 3, the antigraft court’s Fifth Division granted the motion of Diatagon Labor Federation to compel the PCGG to act on its request as it seeks to become the caretaker of the remaining properties owned by Lianga Bay Logging Co. “The plaintiff [PCGG], in coordination with the movant DLF, is ordered to conduct an investigation and/or ocular inspection of the reported dissipation of named establishments located at the property of Lianga Bay located in Lianga, Surigao del Sur,” the Sandiganbayan order read. Maricel V. CruzIn July 1987, the PCGG filed Civil Case 0024 in July 1987 against former President Ferdinand Marcos, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, businessman Peter Sabido, Luis Yulo, Roberto Benedicto, Nicolas Dehesa, Jose Tengco Jr., Rafael Sison, Cesar Zalamea and Don Ferry for recovery of the allegedly illegally-acquired assets of the Marcos family and their cronies. In addition, the PCGG wanted to be paid an additional P50 billion for moral damages and P1 billion for legal expenses.

