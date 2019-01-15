House resolution directs DOTr to legalize ‘Angkas’

A panel in the House of Representatives has passed a resolution directing the Department of Transportation to allow the operation of motorcycle taxis. The House special committee on Metro Manila Development, headed by Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo, adopted a resolution that would legitimize the operations of Angkas without having passed a bill for the purpose. Castelo said the DOTr could issue a Department Order to allowoperations in the same manner that Transportation Network Companies or Transport Network Vehicle Services like Grab were allowed to operate. “Now that we have established thatis safe, fast, and affordable, and is relied upon by thousands of Filipino commuters, the Committee now comes up with a resolution urging the DOTr to immediately allowa pilot run nationwide as the DOTr drafts the implementing guidelines for the operation and regulation of,” Castelo said. “The committee is now directed to draft the resolution for immediate compliance by the DOTr,” Castelo added. The House committee-approved resolution provides for a nationwide pilot run foras proposed by Manila Rep. Cristal Bagatsing who also supported the operation of motorcycle taxis under strict regulations to avoid accident. Bagatsing revealed that when the Supreme Court TRO came out allowing the LTFRB to apprehendrider-partners ferrying passengers, many of her constituents reached out to her. Negros Oriental Rep. Teves seconded Bagatsing’s motion for resolution, saying while the government was crafting laws that would govern their operations, the motorcycle taxis should be allowed to operate.Also present during the hearing was DOTr Undersecretary Mark de Leon who said the agency would be creating a Technical Working Group for this purpose. The TWG will discuss the regulatory requirements for motorcycle taxis,” De Leon stated. “We are open to get back to Congress after the TWG meeting in January 18 to propose the implementation of the nationwidepilot,” he added.’ George Royeca, in turn, praised the DOTr for coming up with the TWG and its willingness to immediately work on the implementing guidelines for the operation and regulation of. He also stressed they were happy to be able to provide a means of livelihood to their rider-partners, while stating how much their riders earn on the average. When asked about the Highway Patrol Group’s safety record ofsince the time the Mandaluyong RTC allowedto operate until the issuance of the SC TRO, HPG spokesperson P/Supt. Oliver Tanseco revealed, “Our records reflect that there had been no accidents involving, thus posing no danger to the riding public.” Cebu Mayor Tommy Osmeña, a staunch supporter ofservice, described howwas a great help to the people of Cebu, particularly those who needed to go to far-flung areas not easily accessible by four-wheeled vehicles. “The operation ofandis not just a matter of convenience, but a matter of survival in Cebu City,” Osmeña said.