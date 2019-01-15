ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday January 15, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

House resolution directs DOTr to legalize ‘Angkas’

posted January 14, 2019 at 10:55 pm by  Maricel Cruz

A panel in the House of Representatives has passed a resolution directing the Department of Transportation to allow the operation of motorcycle taxis.

The House special committee on Metro Manila Development, headed by Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo, adopted a resolution that would legitimize the operations of Angkas without having passed a bill for the purpose.

Castelo said the DOTr could issue a Department Order to allow Angkas operations in the same manner that Transportation Network Companies or Transport Network Vehicle Services like Grab were allowed to operate.

“Now that we have established that Angkas is safe, fast, and affordable, and is relied upon by thousands of Filipino commuters, the Committee now comes up with a resolution urging the DOTr to immediately allow Angkas a pilot run nationwide as the DOTr drafts the implementing guidelines for the operation and regulation of Angkas,” Castelo said.

“The committee is now directed to draft the resolution for immediate compliance by the DOTr,” Castelo added.

The House committee-approved resolution provides for a nationwide pilot run for Angkas as proposed by Manila Rep. Cristal Bagatsing who also supported the operation of motorcycle taxis under strict regulations to avoid accident.

Bagatsing revealed that when the Supreme Court TRO came out allowing the LTFRB to apprehend Angkas rider-partners ferrying passengers, many of her constituents reached out to her.

Negros Oriental Rep. Teves seconded Bagatsing’s motion for resolution, saying while the government was crafting laws that would govern their operations, the motorcycle taxis should be allowed to operate.

Also present during the hearing was DOTr Undersecretary Mark de Leon who said the agency would be creating a Technical Working Group for this purpose. 

The TWG will discuss the regulatory requirements for motorcycle taxis,” De Leon stated. 

“We are open to get back to Congress after the TWG meeting in January 18 to propose the implementation of the nationwide Angkas pilot,” he added.

Angkas’ George Royeca, in turn, praised the DOTr for coming up with the TWG and its willingness to immediately work on the implementing guidelines for the operation and regulation of Angkas

He also stressed they were happy to be able to provide a means of livelihood to their rider-partners, while stating how much their riders earn on the average.

When asked about the Highway Patrol Group’s safety record of Angkas since the time the Mandaluyong RTC allowed Angkas to operate until the issuance of the SC TRO, HPG spokesperson P/Supt. Oliver Tanseco revealed, “Our records reflect that there had been no accidents involving Angkas, thus posing no danger to the riding public.”

Cebu Mayor Tommy Osmeña, a staunch supporter of Angkas’ service, described how Angkas was a great help to the people of Cebu, particularly those who needed to go to far-flung areas not easily accessible by four-wheeled vehicles.

“The operation of habal habals and Angkas is not just a matter of convenience, but a matter of survival in Cebu City,” Osmeña said.

Topics: House of Representatives , Department of Transportation , Transport Network Vehicle , Angkas , Grab , Winston Castelo , Highway Patrol Group

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard