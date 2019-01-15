Maguindanao ex-mayor fined P30k

For failing to declare his properties in his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth for 2011, 2013 and 2014, the Sandiganbayan has slapped a former Maguindanao town mayor with a P30,000 fine. The anti-graft court 6th Division, in a decision dated Jan. 10, 2019, found former Talitay Mayor Montasir Sabal guilty of three counts of violation of Section 7 of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and three counts of violation of Section 8 of RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. Court records showed Sabal pleaded “not guilty” during his arraignment on May 30, 2018. His counsel subsequently manifested that he has expressed to the prosecution the accused’s intention to enter into a plea-bargaining agreement. In a resolution dated Oct. 11, 2018, the court granted the parties’ joint motion to approve plea bargaining agreement and approved their proposed terms for the accused’s guilty plea in the three counts of violation of Section 7 of RA 3019 and three counts of violation of Section 8 of RA 3019, as well as the withdrawal of the three counts of perjury. The anti-graft court ordered the withdrawal of the three counts of perjury on Jan. 10, 2019. The accused also withdrew his “not guilty” plea in the three counts of violation of Section 7 of RA 3019 and three counts of violation of Section 8 of RA 3019.The Office of the Ombudsman charged Sabal with graft for failing to declare a house in Robinson Highlands, Buhangin, Davao City; three residential lots covered by TCT Nos. 146-2013011685, 146-2013011686, 146- 2013011687; and a parcel of land covered by TCT No. T-53323, known as Lot 245-F-2-V, located in Barrio Biniruan, Cotabato City in his 2011, 2013 and 2014 SALNs, which the law requires to be declared. The Ombudsman also charged him with perjury for making a false statement in his 2014 SALN and made it appear that he did not own the properties. “There being no civil liability involved, no award of damages is made in these cases,” the Sandiganbayan said in its ruling.