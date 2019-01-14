SMC opens P24-b water project

BULACAN BULK WATER. San Miguel Corp’s P24.4 billion Bulacan Bulk Water Project which starts operations today is featured in the cover page of the Water Environment Journal, the official publication of Philippine Water Works Association—the umbrella organization of the country’s water supply in tandem with Media Touchstone Ventures Inc.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System has cited San Miguel Corp’s P24.4-Billion Bulacan Bulk Water Supply Project, a public-private partnership project of Luzon Clean Water Development Corp. and K-Water Resources Corp., as it starts commercial operations among selected and ready water districts under Stage 1 today, Jan. 14, 2018, following its milestone completion ahead of schedule.MWSS Administrator Reynaldo V. Velasco lauded SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang for the speedy completion of the flagship project, the first major water project to be completed and inaugurated under the Duterte administration. “We congratulate SMC, K-Water and Mr. Ang for the landmark completion of the BBWPS last December 17, one month ahead of its contracted completion,” says Velasco. “This underscores the good working relations between MWSS and Luzon Clean Water that will surely benefit the people of Bulacan. While the Bulacan Bulk water project was started by the Aquino administration in 2012, it is the first major water project to be completed during Duterte’s term.” Luzon Clean Water President Ang says, “The BBWSP started its dry run operations last Dec. 17, initially giving free water to four areas in Bulacan namely Obando, Meycauayan City, Marilao and Bocaue.” Ang said the water project is aimed at providing millions of residents from 24 localities in Bulacan ready access to fresh, potable surface water while balancing the competing needs of a growing population, industry, agriculture, and the environment in the province.“The Bulacan Bulacan Bulk Water is just one of the many projects that SMC has in store under the Duterte administration,” says Ang adding that “with our financial resources and technical capabilities, we promise to deliver several projects that support our fast economic growth.” One of SMC’s new projects is a new international airport to be constructed in Bulacan. The BBWSP consists of three stages. Stage 1 covers six water districts consisting of San Jose del Monte, Marilao, Meycauayan, Bocaue, Obando and Balagtas while Stage 2 covers seven water districts consisting of Guiguinto, Calumpit, Bulakan, Plaridel, Sta. Maria, Paombong and Malolos. Meanwhile, the construction of Stage 3 which covers the remaining 11 municipalities of Baliuag, Plaridel, Pandi, Hagonoy, San Rafael, San Miguel, Norzagaray, Angat, Dona Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, and Bustos, has not yet started. Before the construction of the BBWSP, the province of Bulacan sources water from deep wells provided by the water districts, which are government-owned and—controlled corporation. In recent years, however, the deep wells are slowly running out of water.