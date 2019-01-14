House holds necro service for Batocabe

Congress will hold a necrological service in honor of the late Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe tomorrow. Girtie, Batocabe’s wife, and their two sons, lawyer Jhustine and Khiel, are attending the final tribute to the slain lawmaker. “We celebrate his memory as an unyielding advocate of eradicating poverty through affordable quality education. He was also a proponent of legislative efforts to mitigate the occurrence of hazing and bullying in schools. A lawyer by profession, he took a firm stand in promoting social justice, women empowerment, environmental protection, renewable energy and universal access to health and education,” the program invitation read. Rep. Paul Hernandez of Kabayan Party-list shall lead the invocation of the program to start at 10 a.m. after a requiem mass at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives. Jhustine Batocabe would respond to the eulogies to be delivered by lawyer John Reyes; Justices Vicente Mendoza and Presbitero Jose Velasco Jr.; former Rep. Michael Angelo Rivera of 1-Care party-list; House Minority Leader and Quezon Rep. Danilo Suarez; Deputy Speaker and Rep. Sharon Garin of AAMBIS-OWWA Party-list, and Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. An offering of the legislative memorabilia shall follow. “The late Hon. Rodel M. Batocabe was an exemplar of how the party-list framework effectively works for the Filipino people. He wasthe delegate of Ako Bicol party-list to Congress for three consecutive terms and a lead convenor and spokesperson of the Party-List Coalition in the past Congresses. In the 17th Congress, he was the president of the 50-member Party-List Coalition,” the program invitation stated. Batocabe was running for mayor in Daraga, Albay in the 2019 mid-term election. He, along with police escort, SPO1 Orlando Diaz, was shot dead on Dec. 22 while leaving a gift-giving activity in Barangay Burgos. The Philippine National Police filed double murder and frustrated murder charges against incumbent Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo and several others.