Farmers' loans mere band-aid solution—Angara

The government should go beyond giving loans to farmers as this is just a short-term solution, said Senator Sonny Angara as he called for help to farmers hit by huge losses due to oversupply and low prices of their produce. The government should put in place long-term solutions to make farming sustainable, Angara stressed. “What we need are solutions that are sustainable in the long-run such as providing them assistance in marketing their produce or facilities to process their harvest,” Angara said. Farmers could easily go out of business if there is a glut in supply because prices can plummet below cost, he pointed out. The government, particularly the Agriculture department, he said, should heed the call of farmers for the building of more and bigger processing facilities to address oversupply. He said that processing facilities, such as the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center, can prolong the shelf life of farm produce since they have dry and cold storage facilities. Angara said there should be a greater government intervention regarding facilities and the use of technology to help farmers operate effectively. He said the government could also help farmers find the best price for their crops by dealing directly with large buyers.He said that agencies should focus on supporting farmers if it wants to lift the ailing agriculture sector. Agriculture remains the most vital to the overall development of the country, not just as the main driver of food security, but also as a source of livelihood. Angara proposed the Entrepreneurial Agricultural Education Act seeking to develop and strengthen agricultural education and training in the country to encourage more Filipinos to become “agri-preneurs.” Cordillera farmers were forced to throw away tons of vegetables they harvested last week as prices have taken a dive due to overproduction and the lack of means to transport the harvest to market. Traders were not able to buy the produce to transport to Bicol and the Visayas due to flooding brought by Tropical Depression Usman. Bicol is part of the overland supply route to the Visayas connected by ferries. The Department of Agriculture has announced that farmers who lost their produce could avail of a loan of up to P50,000 at six percent annual interest under the agency’s Production Loan Easy Access.