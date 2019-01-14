Clark airport operations remain normal despite employees’ strike

posted January 13, 2019 at 10:00 pm by Romeo Dizon January 13, 2019 at 10:00 pm

Clark Freeport, Pampanga—The operation of Clark International Airport remained unhampered despite the strike of 245 employees who were fighting for their inclusion in the privatization of the airport by the Northern Luzon Airport Consortium of Singapore. “The operation of the airport is normal as all employees are manning their respective positions and designation,” said Jaime Melo, president and chief executive officer of the Clark International Airport Corp. The CIAC chief also assured the striking employees that the consortium will protect their welfare and interest upon the implementation of the privatization contract covering the existing airport and new passenger terminal which will be completed in 2020. Clark Freeport, Pampanga—The operation of Clark International Airport remained unhampered despite the strike of 245 employees who were fighting for their inclusion in the privatization of the airport by the Northern Luzon Airport Consortium of Singapore. “The operation of the airport is normal as all employees are manning their respective positions and designation,” said Jaime Melo, president and chief executive officer of the Clark International Airport Corp. The CIAC chief also assured the striking employees that the consortium will protect their welfare and interest upon the implementation of the privatization contract covering the existing airport and new passenger terminal which will be completed in 2020.“Under the transfer of authority from the government to the private agent, the employees will receive just, fair and lawful severance package of benefit due to them including retire and rehire job security scheme,” Melo said. He said the affected employees will be absorbed and hired by the consortium.​

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.