Clark airport operations remain normal despite employees’ strike

Clark Freeport, Pampanga—The operation of Clark International Airport remained unhampered despite the strike of 245 employees who were fighting for their inclusion in the privatization of the airport by the Northern Luzon Airport Consortium of Singapore.
“The operation of the airport is normal as all employees are manning their respective positions and designation,” said Jaime Melo, president and chief executive officer of the Clark International Airport Corp.
The CIAC chief also assured the striking employees that the consortium will protect their welfare and interest upon the implementation of the privatization contract covering the existing airport and new passenger terminal which will be completed in 2020.
“Under the transfer of authority from the government to the private agent, the employees will receive just, fair and lawful severance package of benefit due to them including retire and rehire job security scheme,” Melo said.
He said the affected employees will be absorbed and hired by the consortium.