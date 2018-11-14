P34-m evac facility completed by DPWH

The Department of Public Works and Highways has completed the construction of the P34-million evacuation facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, which could accommodate more than 130 persons in case of calamity. Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said the new evacuation center housed a two-story accommodation building which could cater to 33 families or 132 persons displaced by calamities. “In cooperation with the National Risk Reduction and Management Council [NDRRMC], the local government, and other concerned agencies, we were able to build this evacuation center in a safe site here in Barangay Tagapo. This will be vital in keeping the people of Sta. Rosa protected in times of disasters,” Villar said. The site where the evacuation facility was built was certified by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources as less vulnerable to predetermined hazards like landslides and floods. The center has facilities such as areas for dining, food preparation and dishwashing, rooms for prayer, breastfeeding and communication, a storage area, lobby and toilets.Villar said the building would serve as an infirmary, pharmacy, porch and waiting area, as well as offices of Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Office of Civil Defense. The facility includes two separate single-story toilet and bath buildings for male and female, a laundry, drying and water tank building, single-story disposal building, pump room, and generator room, three septic vaults, 200kVA generator set, two water pumps, and two 3,000-gallon capacity water tanks. “These facilities were built to ensure that evacuees will have everything they need in order to remain safe and resilient and promptly recover from any calamity without casualty,” Villar added.