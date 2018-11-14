ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday November 14, 2018

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

P34-m evac facility completed by DPWH

posted November 13, 2018 at 11:10 pm by  Vito Barcelo
The Department of Public Works and Highways has completed the construction of the P34-million evacuation facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, which could accommodate more than 130 persons in case of calamity.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said the new evacuation center housed a two-story accommodation building which could cater to 33 families or 132 persons displaced by calamities.

“In cooperation with the National Risk Reduction and Management Council [NDRRMC], the local government, and other concerned agencies, we were able to build this evacuation center in a safe site here in Barangay Tagapo. This will be vital in keeping the people of Sta. Rosa protected in times of disasters,” Villar said.

The site where the evacuation facility was built was certified by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources as less vulnerable to predetermined hazards like landslides and floods.

The center has facilities such as areas for dining, food preparation and dishwashing, rooms for prayer, breastfeeding and communication, a storage area, lobby and toilets.

Villar said the building would serve as an infirmary, pharmacy, porch and waiting area, as well as offices of Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Office of Civil Defense.

The facility includes two separate single-story toilet and bath buildings for male and female, a laundry, drying and water tank building, single-story disposal building, pump room, and generator room, three septic vaults,  200kVA generator set, two water pumps, and two  3,000-gallon capacity water tanks.

“These facilities were built to ensure that evacuees will have everything they need in order to remain safe and resilient and promptly recover from any calamity without casualty,” Villar added.

Topics: Department of Public Works and Highways , National Risk Reduction and Management Council , Mark Villar , Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard