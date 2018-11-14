Mickey Mouse ear-design traffic lights up Metro Manila

The specialized Mickey Mouse ear-design traffic stoplights are lighting up streets of the National Capital Region in time for the Yuletide season. This, after the Metro Manila Development Authority and Walt Disney Company Philippines, teamed up in a project decorating traffic signal lights in the metropolis. MMDA chairman Danilo Lim said his agency forged an agreement with Disney Philippines for a special collaboration decorating 90 selected Metro Manila traffic signal lights with Mickey Mouse ears. “The special project hopes to serve as a simple reminder of childhood nostalgia and joy Mickey has brought Filipinos for the past nine decades. This special project also serves as a celebratory prelude to the holiday season,” he said. “This partnership will somehow provide a traffic relief especially in this time of the year where traffic is becoming heavier and heavier as everyone is on a rush preparing for Christmas,” added Lim. Lim said the project dubbed as “Mickey Lights Up Manila” aimed to share a smile to Filipinos in their daily commutes simply by dressing up stoplights with Mickey ears.The special Mickey Mouse stoplights will be found across key cities in Metro Manila, such as Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Quezon City, and San Juan. The MMDA also joined Disney Philippines in celebrating the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse by creating a festive atmosphere in Metro Manila to elicit a “smile” to road users. Veronica Cabalinan, head of the Walt Disney Company Philippines, said the Mickey ear traffic lights relived the “Mickey-legacy of fun and laughter, bringing-out the child in all of us as we reminisce the joy that Mickey once brought in our lives when we were young.” “Mickey is an icon of fun, laughter, and optimism and is one of the most enduring personalities for all ages. We feel privileged to be able to share a smile and spread happiness through Mickey to all Filipino kids and families during this festive season across Manila,” she said.​