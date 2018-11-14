Alcala nephew shot dead in Quezon; police look into victim’s drug links

posted November 13, 2018 at 10:30 pm

Police authorities have launched an inquiry into the killing of a 25-year-old member of the prominent Alcala political clan in Quezon, shot while sleeping at home, according to sources. They said Cer Olliriz Alcala, nephew of former Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala and 2nd District Vicente Alcala, was shot inside his residence by still unidentified suspects in a subdivision in Tayabas City on Monday. The victim, who was arrested in Sariaya, Quezon two years ago for peddling drugs, was the son of Cerilo "Athel" Alcala, who has been charged several times due to his involvement in illegal drugs trade, police sources said. Authorities recovered a bullet slug at the crime scene investigators believed had come from a .45 caliber pistol of the suspect. The victim's name is included in the drugs watchlist of Tayabas police.

