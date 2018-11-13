Ex-Davao exec named as temporary SAP

A former Davao City administrator was named as temporary replacement of former Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go who resigned to run for Senate in the 2019 elections. President Rodrigo Duterte named Undersecretary Jesus Melchor Quitain as OIC Office of the Special Assistant to the President, according to the memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea. Quitain was the administrator of the Davao City government when Duterte was still mayor. He will temporarily act as SAP in place of Go, Duterte’s trusted aide. The appointment was released on Nov. 9 but released to the media on Monday. Meanwhile, Major General Edwin Bernard Neri was named the new head of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.This was confirmed by AFP public affairs office chief Col. Noel Detoyato, in an interview with reporters Sunday. Neri, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1988, will replace now Lt. Gen. Macairog Alberto, who was appointed as Philippine Army chief last Oct. 15. Detoyato added that Neri became the acting head of ISAFP with Alberto’s promotion as he is the unit’s deputy chief. “Major Gen. Neri will officially assume command of the ISAFP [sometimes this] week,” he said. The incoming ISAFP chief also served as commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade in Compostela Valley and Task Force Davao.