Runway closure forces cancellation of flights

More commercial flights were canceled in connection with the runway closure of Ninoy Aquino International Airport to give way for its maintenance work scheduled from midnight to 5 am from Nov. 12 to 22. “The airport authorities will be closing NAIA’s Runway 13/31 from 12 midnight to 5:00 am for runway maintenance work during specific days in November, thus, Philippine Airlines is cancelling the [following] flights,” the PAL management said in a statement Monday. PAL suspended at least 50 international flights to and from Singapore, Bangkok, Singapore; and ten flights to and from Davao scheduled from Nov. 12 to 22. The airline also canceled PR-510 Singapore - Manila flight affected by the maintenance schedule on Nov. 23. “Passengers will be notified on the cancellation of their flights. We are advising affected passengers to rebook their flights within thirty days from original travel date; rebooking fees will be waived,” the airline officials said. They advised passengers not to proceed to the airport if their flights were canceled. “We are seeking the understanding and cooperation of our passengers as the government undertakes vital maintenance work on the NAIA runways,” they added. The Cebu Pacific Air earlier announced the cancellation of more than 30 domestic and international flights. Among those cancelled by CEB airline are international flights to and from Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Saigon, Macau, Xiamen, Kota Kinabalu, Siem Reap and Bandar Seri Begawan. On the other hand, the CEB domestic flights affected are to and from Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Zamboanga. The CEB management offered an apology for the suspension of the flights. Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesman Eric Apolonio said the pavement works at NAIA will be made to upgrade the runway and ensure the safety of aircraft and passengers. Meanwhile, CEB has started daily commercial flight operations between its Clark and Davao hubs as part of its plan to expand route network from Clark International Airport.CEB flight 5J 985 is scheduled to depart from Clark to Davao daily at 1:45 pm, with estimated arrival at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao at 3:40 pm. The return flight, 5J 986, is scheduled to depart Davao at 4:10 pm, with Estimate Time of Arrival at the Clark International Airport at 6:05 pm. The direct Cebu Pacific service between Clark and Tagbilaran, Bohol will begin operating on Dec. 15. Flight 5J 613, bound for Tagbilaran, is scheduled to depart Clark at 9:55 am daily and arrive at 11:20 am. The return flight, 5J 614, is set to depart Tagbilaran at 11:50 am, and arrive Clark at 1:15 pm. CEB will continue to expand its footprint at the Clark International Airport. By end-2018, the airline would have boosted frequency by 75 percent year-on-year, bringing the total number of flights in and out of Clark to 3,711 by end-2018, representing 620,540 seats. Cebu Pacific utilizes its fleet of Airbus aircraft for flights in and out of its Clark hub. The CEB fleet is comprised of 36 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321CEO (Current Engine Option), and eight Airbus A330. The airline started commercial flights out of the Clark airport in 2006, and it has served as its North and Central Luzon hub for the past ten years. “Since our maiden Clark-Cebu route in 2006, we have never stopped operating in Clark and we have never left Clark. We have consistently maintained our presence in Clark, taking a measured pace of expansion. Through the years, Clark has proven its viability as a gateway to North and Central Luzon. We remain committed to being a partner in the development of the Clark Economic Zone though ramping-up our air connectivity,” said Jomar Rodriguez, CEB Vice President for Safety and Quality. Aside from Davao, Cebu Pacific flies twice daily between Clark and Cebu, as well as between Clark and Hong Kong; and daily to and from Singapore and Macau. Cebu Pacific has maintained leadership in the domestic market with 37 destinations, 76 routes, and over 2,130 weekly flights. CEB also flies to 26 international destinations, with over 32 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA. Aside from its Clark and Davao hubs, Cebu Pacific operates flights out of five other strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Kalibo, Iloilo, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan).