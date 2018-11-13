9 illegal foreigners nabbed by Immigration

At least nine illegal foreigners were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration as the bureau intensified its drive against undocumented and overstaying in the country. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the foreigners were arrested in separate operations in Pasay and Manila for working in the country without permits. Morente said the aliens were now undergoing proceedings before the Bureau’s Board of Commissioners after they were charged for violating the country’s Philippine immigration laws. Morente said the aliens were all caught in the act of selling retail goods to the public by BI Intelligence operatives. “We will deport them for blatantly violating our immigration laws. Foreigners are prohibited in engaging in any gainful activity without the proper visas,” he said.According to Morente, most of the foreign vendors were undocumented and failed to present their immigration documents. “In fact, during the check, one of them presented a counterfeit immigration document, while another may have assumed someone else’s identity as he had no record of arrival,” Morente said. Morente reiterated his warning to erring foreign nationals that they will not be allowed to illegally engage in gainful activities which deprive small Filipino traders of livelihood opportunities. “If you are a good, law-abiding alien then we welcome you to the Philippines,” he said. “But if you keep on disregarding Philippine laws, then you might as well get out, illegal aliens are not welcome here,” he added.