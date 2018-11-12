House takes on impeachment case

posted November 11, 2018 at 11:50 pm by Rio N. Araja November 11, 2018 at 11:50 pm

THE 292-strong House of Representatives is poised to affirm a panel recommendation rejecting the consolidated impeachment charges filed against six Supreme Court justices and retired Chief Justice Teresita de Castro when sessions resume today. House committee on justice chairperson, Rep. Paulino Salvador Leachon of Oriental Mindoro, gave the assurance that the plenary would take action on the matter. Leachon, however, said he has yet to ask Camarines Sur Rolando Andaya Jr., House majority leader, when would he include his committee report in the order of business or the plenary agenda. He said the House plenary is expected to affirm the recommendation of his panel to dismisss the impeachment complaint against De Castro, and Associate Justices Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza, Noel Tijam, Andres Reyes Jr. and Alexander Gesmundo for insufficiency in substance.The committee on justice earlier voted 23 against one in dismissing the impeachment case filed by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat Jr. and Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano. The complainants accused De Castro, Peralta, Bersamin, Reyes, Jardeleza, Tijam and Gesmundo of culpable violation of the 1987 Constitution and betrayal of public trust for taking away the powers of Congress to impeach when they voted in favor of granting the quo warranto petition against dismissed Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Solicitor General Jose Calida initiated the quo warranto case against the ousted chief justice.

