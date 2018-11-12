Duque vows more reforms to bring down drug prices

The Department of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to introduce more reforms with an eye on reducing prices of medicines during the 7th Policy Dialogue on Universal Healthcare (UHC) and Access to Medicines (ATM) in Manila. Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III conducted a no-holds barred discussion with patients and civil socieity groups to tackle issues on medicine access and clarify their concerns related to access to health services and the Universal Health Care agenda under the Duterte administration. “We would like to reiterate that it is the thrust of this current administration to introduce more reforms to reduce prices of medicines and out-of-pocket expenses of the general public while ensuring and maintaining quality and effective medicines and health services,” said Duque. The event is a follow-up on the series of policy dialogues that the DOH has been conducting in the country since 2013. The event , DOH said, intends to promote patient involvement in crafting policy decisions and implementing programs related to their right to health.It also serves as an opportunity for the patients to come face-to-face with DOH officials and other concerned agencies, where they can share their views and opinions on the current and future plans of the department, particularly on improving access to healthcare and essential medicines. The one-day event highlighted the DOH strategy of FOURmula One Plus, as well as updated them on the latest directives and strategies on the UHC Bill, Fourmula 1+ Botika ng Bayan F1+ (F1+ BnB), drug pricing and access issues, rational use of medicines, and existing DOH platforms for patient engagement. The Policy Dialogue on UHC and ATM, otherwise known as the Patient Forum, is organized by the DOH, through the collaborative efforts of the Pharmaceutical Division (PD) and the Medicines Transparency Alliance (MeTA) Philippines, in recognition of the valuable contributions of the patients as partners of the government in achieving its goals towards Universal Healthcare.