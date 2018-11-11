Ex-coach nabbed for firing gun

posted November 10, 2018 at 10:40 pm by Joel E. Zurbano November 10, 2018 at 10:40 pm

Dante Silverio Police arrested former professional basketball coach Dante Silverio for indiscriminately firing a gun at Ecology Village in Barangay Magallanes, Makati City last Friday. Southern Police District spokesperson Jenny Tecson said a joint team from the Special Weapons and Tactics and Makati City-Police Community Precinct (PCP-4) arrested Silverio inside his S Services Inc. office located at 2257 Don Chino Roces Extension, also in Makati City.Citing a report submitted to the SPD by Insp. Arnel Perez, of Makati City-PCP 4, Tecson said the 81-year-old Silverio fired his gun at about 10:23 am Friday inside the village, causing “fear and disturbance among the residents.” It was not clear why he fired his weapon. The report also showed that Silverio “escaped after the incident on board his private car white Fortuner with personal plate number DSS 33 but was arrested during follow-up operation.”Silverio was charged with alarm and scandal before the City Prosecutors Office and is now detained at the Makati City Police jail. In the Philippine Basketball Association, Silverio led the Toyota franchise to five championships in the 1970s. After Toyota, he became the head coach of Shell team. In 2003, Silverio participated in the Crispa-Toyota rivalry reunion game during the PBA All Star Game, coaching the Toyota side.

