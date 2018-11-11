Cebu Pac cancels 90 flights for NAIA system fix

Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and its sister airline Cebgo on Saturday announced the cancellation of at least 90 domestic flights in Manila scheduled from Nov. 15 to 20 to give way for the improvement of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s navigational system. In its Nov. 10 advisory, the CEB management stated that “this is to remind passengers on the following Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights that these have been canceled in line with the government’s call for a reduction in flights to give way for the transition to the Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) system.” Among those canceled are flights to and from Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, Cotabato, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iloilo, Legazpi, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Naga, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga. The domestic flights in Zamboanga to and from Tawi-Tawi and Davao scheduled on Nov. 19 were also suspended. “These cancellations are a necessary as a precaution during the integration of a new system that will improve navigation and air traffic management within Philippine airspace,” CEB management said. Legacy carrier Philippine Airlines is also suspending more than 120 flights. At least 60 domestic flights and 68 international flights will be affected by the PAL cancellation. Among the domestic PAL flights affected are to and from Bacolod, Iloilo, Dumaguete, Cagayan de Oro, Dipolog, Tacloban, Puerto Princesa, Laoag, Kalibo, Tagbilaran, Davao, Cotabato and General Santos.The international flights affected are to and from Hong Kong, Dubai, Pudong, Narita, Singapore, Dammam, Bangkok, Jakarta, Riyadh, Melbourne, Fukuoka, Denpasar, Doha and Xiamen. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the airlines made the suspension in response to the government’s call to reduce the number of flights. “The flight reduction has been coordinated amongst Philippine-based airlines and the Airport Coordination Australia [ACA]. It is the airlines’ discretion as to which flights to cancel,” said CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio. NAIA, the country’s premier gateway, currently caters to 40 flights each hour. With the reduction of flights, at least four arrival flights will be canceled per hour. Apolonio said the reduction of flights was decided as a safety measure as the old Manila ACC radar, which has a limited capacity, undergoes a transition phase to the CNS/ATM system, which can cover the whole country. The CNS/ATM system is expected to enhance the safety and efficiency of air traffic and airspace management in the country.