Arroyo lauds CSFI’s Kabuhayan 2018 trade fair

Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo has commended the officers and members of the Congressional Spouses Foundation Inc. for their hard work in bringing to reality the Kabuhayan 2018 National Livelihood Trade Fair which showcases the best products from around the country in support of the small, micro and medium entrepreneurs in the different congressional districts. The Kabuhayan 2018 is being held from Nov. 8 to 11, 2018 at the Megatrade Hall 1, 5th level, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City. In a taped video message aired during the Kabuhayan 2018 opening program on Thursday, Arroyo said because of the CSFI initiative, the different products of the country’s provinces and regions are given the opportunity to reach a wider market. “Let me congratulate the CSFI [officers and members] for all their hard work in bringing these products from where they all started and give our entrepreneurs an opportunity for a wider market to sell their wares,” said Arroyo. The trade fair is an important traditional event that allows everyone to see the best products from around the country, she said. “Ito ay isang importanteng proyekto taon-taon dahil kayo ay may mga produkto na ipapakita na mula sa lahat ng distrito sa Pilipinas. Para na rin kayong namamasyal sa iba’t ibang probinsiya ng Pilipinas kapag nalibot ninyo ang mga tindahan at bilihin,” Arroyo said. She vowed that as she serves her term as Speaker, she will give her all out support for the CSFI endeavors for the benefit and success of each congressional district in the country. The Speaker lauded Kabuhayan 2018’s chosen beneficiary, the World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines, in particular its program geared toward 3000 tuna fisherfolk in Mindoro Strait and Lagonoy Gulf. “The CSFI’s generosity as well as that of the sponsors ensures the success of the trade fair and to be able to make a significant donation to WWF,” Arroyo said. The Speaker wished the success of all MSMEs in the congressional districts. She also encouraged Filipinos to participate and support the Kabuhayan 2018 by buying local products in the trade fair. “Maraming salamat sa inyong pagtangkilik,” she said. Meanwhile, event guest speaker Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat thanked the CSFI for once again holding the livelihood trade fair for the benefit of the country’s MSMEs.“It is not only an avenue to showcase our products, thereby giving exposure to our entrepreneurs, and creating new possibilities for businessmen, but it also serves as a space where we can provide consumers a glimpse of the uniquely creative and vibrant culture we foster each of our provinces,” said Puyat. Puyat said one of the many ways the Department of Tourism can assist the different provinces is by selling their products in duty-free stores. “It’s only in the Philippines that our Duty Free stores are full of Cadbury, Kisses [chocolates]... We’re now starting to sell local products, they happen to have beautiful packaging now. We should promote local and now is the time for local because everybody is very local,” said Puyat. She urged the people to always highlight their unique identity as Filipinos in the products that they promote. Puyat commended and thanked the CSFI for “being our country’s partners as we continue to make the Philippines one of the most fun and must be experienced destinations in the world.” In a brief message, the Speaker’s daughter Luli Arroyo, currently the CSFI President and Chairperson, thanked Kabuhayan 2018 Event Chairperson Margaret Duavit and Vice Chairperson Margarita Nograles and all the CSFI members for their hard work and efforts in making the trade fair a reality. She also acknowledged the presence of World Wide Fund President and CEO Joel Palma and 20 tuna fishermen who are among the beneficiaries of Kabuhayan 2018. The proceeds from the fundraising event will be donated to the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines). The funds will assist the tuna fishermen in the Mindoro Strait and Lagonoy Gulf whose boats are in dire need of repair or replacement by new fishing vessels after they were damaged during recent monsoon storms. The CSFI is a non-stock, non-profit organization composed of 270 spouses, siblings and children of Members of the House of Representatives. It conducts socio-civic activities to help reduce poverty, foster education, rehabilitate abused women, promote tourism, share best practices across regions and address disaster response and espouse environmental sustainability.