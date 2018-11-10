Fil-American coed killed in California bar shooting

Alaina Punzalan Housley The Department of Foreign Affairs reported Friday that a Fil-American college student was among the fatalities in the latest shooting incident in the United States.In a statement, the agency extended its sympathies to the family of Alaina Punzalan Housley, an 18-year-old Filipino-American freshman student of Pepperdine University. Housley was among the 13 people killed in the shooting spree at Thousand Oaks Bar in California, where an ex-Marine opened fire inside the crowded establishment. The gunman, suspected to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, was among those killed.Consul General Adel Angelito Cruz said the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles continues to monitor developments related to the incident.PNA The Consulate General is still checking with local authorities whether other members of the 25,879 Filipinos and Filipino-Americans in Ventura County were among the casualties in the shooting.

