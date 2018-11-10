No Faeldon at BuCor a month after appointment

Former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has not yet assumed his post as director-general of the Bureau of Corrections despite being appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte almost a month ago, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Friday. He said Faeldon had not reported to the bureau pending his endorsement by the Civil Service Commission. “He has not shown up or said anything,” Guevarra said in a text message to reporters. But he said he had already discussed the matter with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea. “He [Medialdea] said he would mention it to the President,” Guevarra said.The Bureau of Corrections is an attached agency of the Justice department. Since Faeldon had not yet assumed his post, Guevarra said, the bureau was not functioning normally because while an officer-in-charge could perform its day-to-day functions, a director general was the one who “signs important contracts, procures materials of substantial value and does personnel movements.” Faeldon resigned as head of the Bureau of Customs last year and was supposed to succeed Ronald dela Rosa who decided to run for senator in the 2019 midterm elections. After his stint at Customs, Faeldon was named deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense.