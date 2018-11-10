Duterte prefers mediaman as spokesman

November 09, 2018

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he prefers someone from the media community to be his next presidential spokesman. During the ceremonial distribution of land certificates to agrarian reform beneficiaries in Boracay, Duterte said he is still scouting for a new spokesperson who will replace his incumbent mouthpiece Salvador Panelo. “I don’t think he [Panelo] will transition himself to a spokesman. Maybe in the meantime that I’m considering other names,” said Duterte when asked if Panelo will be his permanent mouthpiece. Panelo, who has taken the position vacated by Harry Roque in October, also concurrently serves as the President’s chief legal counsel.Duterte then said he wanted the next mouthpiece to be someone from the media industry. “I am scouting for... preferably from the media community. Skilled. They would know how to respond to questions,” he said.

