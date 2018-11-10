TRAIN 2 may not be approved—Zubiri

posted November 09, 2018 at 11:00 pm by Macon Ramos-Araneta November 09, 2018 at 11:00 pm

Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said the second tax reform package may not be approved during the 17th Congress because of time constraints and lack of support from the Senate. Senate President Vicente “Sotto” III and Senator Joel Villanueva had considered “dead on arrival” in the Senate the second tax reform packages, also known as Tax Reform for Attracting Better and High-Quality Opportunities (TRABAHO) bill or TRAIN 2. As an alternative to TRAIN 2, Zubiri called on the country’s economic managers to push for “non-controversial” tax reform measures instead. “I can see very little support from our colleagues on this. I’m just telling the truth,” Zubiri said.“I am appealing to the finance team. Why don’t you push for non-controversial tax reform measures first? Marami d'yan,” he added. The Trabaho bill is the second phase of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN 1.

