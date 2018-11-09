Du30 assures Tim Orbos of full backing in Congress bid

(You can do it. Don’t stop. Don’t be nervous. I’ll take care of everything. Just continue the fight). Thus said President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to former MMDA OIC chairman and General Manager Tim Orbos whom he assured of his full support in the latter’s bid for a seat in the House of Representatives. With these words, Orbos said he is more inspired and determined to face the challenges in his political career. Orbos recently filed his candidacy in the first district of Pangasinan accompanied by four Pangasinan governors - incumbent Gov. Amado “Pogi” Espino III, former Governors Rafael M. Colet, Oscar Orbos and Amado T. Espino Jr. The commitment for public service runs in the family. Orbos, 53, is the younger brother of former executive secretary and Transportation Secretary Oscar Orbos who also served as governor and first district representative of Pangasinan. Tim Orbos was a member of the Duterte Cabinet then serving as Officer in Charge of the MMDA then later as undersecretary in the Department of Transportation.His first assignment in the Duterte administration was as OIC chairman and General Manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. He also served under two Philippine presidents: First as undersecretary in the Office of the President under President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and as assistant secretary in the Office of the President and MMDA assistant general manager under President Benigno Aquino III. He was also chairman, vice chairman and member of the board in several entities such as the Metro Manila Council, Regional Development Council, Metro Manila Disaster Risk Management Council, Light Rail Transit Authority, Climate Change Commission, and NEDA, among others. Orbos earned his undergraduate degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and pursued post graduate studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Georgetown University in the U.S. A recipient of various commendations and citations from various local and international organizations, Orbos is highly qualified to represent the first district of Pangasinan following on the accomplishments of his brother. Duterte’s confidence on the younger Orbos’ capabilities inspired the latter to present himself to the constituents of the province as an alternative candidate.