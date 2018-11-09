Flexi-visa program to benefit 3k OFWs in Bahrain

At least 3,000 undocumented Filipino migrants in Bahrain are set to benefit from the recently launched flexi-visa program of the Bahraini government, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.
The program, which was launched on Monday, will now cover domestic workers who ran away from their employers before Nov. 1, 2018.
In a statement Thursday, the agency, through Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Sarah Lou Arriola, also welcomed the inclusion of irregular Filipino workers in Manama’s initiative.
“After a series of quiet negotiations and discussions, Bahrain’s Labor Marketing Regulatory Authority announced for the first time that those runaway domestic workers in the country will now be covered by the Flexi Visa program,” Arriola said.
“This is in line with the DFA’s efforts to seek pathways for regularization of our OFWs in implementation of the mandate of President Rodrigo Duterte to spare no effort to protect our nationals overseas,” she added.