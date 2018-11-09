ALL SECTIONS
Sandiganbayan set to decide on Revilla case

posted November 08, 2018 at 11:00 pm by  Maricel Cruz
The Sandiganbayan’s First Division is set to promulgate next month its decision on the plunder case against detained former Senator Ramon Revilla Jr.

“The Court hereby sets the promulgation of the decision of this case on December 7, 2018, at 8:30 in the morning,” the anti-graft court’s division said in its supplemental order dated Nov. 5.

The Sandiganbayan is also set to hand down its decision on the case of Revilla’s co-accused, former aide and lawyer Richard Cambe and alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles.

Last September, the First Division ended the trial of the plunder case against detained Revilla after the prosecution and the defense submitted the case for resolutio—about four years after the case was filed against the former movie star.

Revilla was accused of pocketing P224.5 million worth of commissions from pork barrel funds under his control while in the Senate. 

Earlier, pork barrel scam whistle-blower Marlina Sula withdrew her statement that Revilla signed the endorsement letters for the utilization of his pork barrel funds.

Upon direct examination of Revilla’s lawyer Reody Anthony Balisi, Sula, who was presented by the defense panel as its hostile witness, earlier revealed that the prosecution asked her to affirm the statements of pork barrel scam star witness Benhur Luy. 

