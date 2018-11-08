Kin, friends of slain botanist want case upgraded to murder

The wife of slain botanist Leonard Co on Wednesday called on the Department of Justice to prosecute the Army soldiers involved in the killing of her husband on Nov. 15, 2010 in Kananga, Leyte, for murder. Glenda Co, along with her husband’s colleagues and friends held a protest action outside of the DOJ main building in Manila to press for the upgrade of the case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide to murder, a non-bailable offense. The victim’s family, friends, and colleagues lamented that it has been close to 8 years since Co was killed and yet justice is still elusive. Mrs. Co said their family is still hoping that justice will be served one day for the death of her husband, adding that the soldiers charged in the case are due for arraignment on November 14 for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.Feny Cosico, Secretary General of AGHAM-Advocates of Science and Technology for the People echoed Mrs. Co’s appeals to the DOJ. “We called on the DOJ to uphold the untarnished truth and judiciously raise the case to murder and hold the elements of the 19th Infantry Battalion accountable for their crimes.