ALL SECTIONS
Thursday November 8, 2018

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Kin, friends of slain botanist want case upgraded to murder

posted November 07, 2018 at 11:05 pm by  Rey E. Requejo
The wife of slain botanist Leonard Co on Wednesday called on the Department of Justice to prosecute the Army soldiers involved in the killing of her husband on Nov. 15, 2010 in Kananga, Leyte, for murder.

Glenda Co, along with her husband’s colleagues and friends held a protest action outside of the DOJ main building in Manila to press for the upgrade of the case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide to murder, a non-bailable offense.

The victim’s family, friends, and colleagues lamented that it has been close to 8 years since Co was killed and yet justice is still elusive.

Mrs. Co said their family is still hoping that justice will be served one day for the death of her husband, adding that the soldiers charged in the case are due for arraignment on November 14 for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide. 

Feny Cosico, Secretary General of AGHAM-Advocates of Science and Technology for the People echoed Mrs. Co’s appeals to the DOJ.

“We called on the DOJ to uphold the untarnished truth and judiciously raise the case to murder and hold the elements of the 19th Infantry Battalion accountable for their crimes. 

Topics: Leonard Co , Department of Justice , Glenda Co , Feny Cosico , AGHAM-Advocates of Science and Technology for the People

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard