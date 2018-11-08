Cebu Pacific cancels 30 local, international flights

The Cebu Pacific Air has announced it has canceled more than 30 domestic and international flights on Nov. 12 to 22 to give way for the scheduled runway pavement improvement at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. “Cebu Pacific will be adjusting the schedule of its flights in line with the closure of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport runway from 12 am to 6 am on Nov. 12 to 17, and Nov. 19 to 22, 2018,” the CEB management stated in its advisory. It added the closure of the runway is necessary to allow for vital maintenance work spearheaded by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Manila International Airport Authority. The pavement works at NAIA, according to CAAP chief information officer and spokesperson Eric Apolonio, would be made also to upgrade the runway and ensure the safety of aircraft and passengers. Among those cancelled are international flights to and from Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Saigon, Macau, Xiemen, Kota Kinabalu, Siem Reap and Bandar Seri Begawan. On the other hand, the domestic flights affected are to and from Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Zamboanga. The CEB management apologized for the suspension of the flights. “We regret any inconvenience these flight adjustments may cause. We appeal for understanding and support from all passengers and stakeholders for this necessary project,” it stated. CEB officials said the affected passengers had been notified of the schedule changes. They urged passengers to avail themselves of the option to:• Rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date; • Place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use; • Get a full refund. Meanwhile, flights going to Bacolod-Silay Airport would be affected by the temporary closure of its runway 03/21 from 8 am to 12nn on Friday (Nov. 9.) Aviation authorities said the closure of runway is due to the airport’s conduct of a full-scale emergency exercise in compliance with its Aerodrome Certification. They added that the exercise will be conducted at the stated date and time of the runway closure. The Aviation regulators issued a notice-to-airmen, while the Bacolod-Silay Airport management is coordinating with the airlines regarding the closure. Bacolod-Silay Airport is the main airport serving the general area of Metro Bacolod, in the Negros Island Region of the Philippines. The airport is 15 kilometers northeast of Bacolod on a 181-hectare site in Barangay Bagtic, Silay, Negros Occidental.