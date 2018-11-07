ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday November 7, 2018

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Experts to check extent, gravity of Phoenix leak

posted November 06, 2018 at 10:50 pm by  PNA
Environmental Management Bureau experts will check the extent and gravity of the volatile organic compound (VOC) emission from the fuel leak reported last week at a Phoenix Petroleum gasoline station in Makati City.

“We’ll check the level of the VOC emission there and in the immediate vicinity,” EMB senior environmental management specialist, Benny Murillo, said in an interview Monday.

Murillo said readings of EMB’s instruments would show if the VOC emission level was already harmful to health or pollute the environment as these substances mix with air.

He advised people to stay away from the gasoline station and its vicinity in the meantime as a precaution.

Murillo also urged people residing near the area to remain inside their houses as much as possible while authorities and Phoenix were dealing with the leak.

The National Institutes of Health said VOCs could enter the body when people either inhaled them or touched fuel, solvents and other products that contained and released these substances.

It said exposure to VOCs might cause eye, nose or throat problems, and headaches, as well as damage to the liver, kidney or central nervous system, while long exposure might cause cancer.

When VOCs combine with nitrogen oxides in the air, they form smog that pollutes the air, making it difficult for some people to breathe, the NIH said.

Earlier, the Makati City government said siphoning stored fuel was among the interventions done after the leak’s discovery.

Topics: Environmental Management Bureau , volatile organic compound , VOC emission , Phoenix Petroleum , fuel leak

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard