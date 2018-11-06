No new permits for firecracker manufacturers—PNP chief

Philippine National Police chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde on Monday said there will be no issuance of new permits to manufacturers and sellers of firecrackers and pyrotechnics. Albayalde said the Memorandum Order 31, signed on Oct. 29 by President Rodrigo Duterte, mandates the PNP, in coordination with other concerned agencies and the local governments, to inspect and ensure that manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and users of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices comply with the government’s safety guidelines. Licenses and permits of those found in violation of existing laws, rules and regulations will be “canceled or revoked,” the PNP head said. “Per that memorandum, we will also suspend the processing of new licenses and permits for the manufacture, sale, and distribution of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices pending review of existing licensees’ and permittees’ compliance with laws, rules, and regulations,” Albayalde said in a press briefing after Monday’s flag ceremony. Asked if there is a possibility of the total ban of firecrackers, Albayalde said: “Personally, the way I see it most probably papunta tayo doon [it might go that way.] That’s just my personal outlook probably, mali-limit 'yung ating manufacturers [it will limit the production of manufacturers.]” He added that they want to prevent the destruction of properties, injury to persons or even death by curbing the practice of manufacturers producing products at their own backyard without the necessary safety precautions and proper facilities. “The suspension herein ordered shall remain in effect until declared lifted by the Office of the President upon recommendation of the PNP chief and his submission of a report on the review undertaken on existing licenses and permits,” the memorandum read.Duterte also directed the PNP to revoke licenses and permits of those found violating existing laws. Republic Act 7183 authorizes the PNP to process applications for the issuance of licenses or permits. Under his memorandum, Duterte ordered the PNP to conduct inspections, confiscate and destroy prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices, and strictly prohibit the import of such devices. The PNP has also been directed to strictly prohibit the sale of firecrackers to “anyone under 18 years of age.” In June 2017, Duterte issued Executive Order 28, regulating the use of firecrackers and fireworks due to “firecracker-related injuries and deaths.” According to the Department of Health, the prohibited “piccolo” remains the top cause of firecracker-related injuries.