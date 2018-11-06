Vote Freddie Aguilar into Senate, Duterte asks public

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday pleaded to the public to let senatorial aspirant Freddie Aguilar “translate his songs in Congress” as he endorsed the bid of the folk singer in the 2019 midterm elections. “Now, Freddie is running for senator. I have not asked anything from you but just consider [him]. He is a brilliant man,” Duterte said during the inauguration of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange. This was the first time the President publicly voiced his endorsement of candidates vying for spots in the upcoming elections. Duterte, a fan of the Filipino music icon, vouched for Aguilar’s competence, noting the “social value” of his popular songs. “That’s why I’m pleading. After all, there are 12 [seats]. Give it to a nationalist, someone who loves the nation. And the protest of his songs is there,” said Duterte, citing Aguilar’s hit songs like “Magdalena” and “Pipi at Bingi.” “Let us help Freddie because he is one exemplary nationalist guy. And do not ever think that he can only speak Tagalog. He is my friend. He is a brilliant guy. He can talk, and he can help the country,” added Duterte, joking he would monitor the audience individually just to vote for Aguilar. The President’s decision to endorse Aguilar is at odds with the moves of officials of the ruling political party, PDP-Laban, which had disowned the folk singer and denied ever issuing him a certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA). Aguilar submitted to the Commission on Elections a CONA signed by Wilfredo Talag, who claimed to be the secretary general of PDP-Laban but is part of what party president Senator Aquilino Pimentel III describes as a “rogue” faction.According to the President, Aguilar’s songs are “songs of protest” for everybody, including the government, to ponder on. “I admit it. We are doing a lot of things but still, we have fallen short of the expectations of our countrymen. But we will continue what we have,” he said. “And I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for reminding us,” the President told Aguilar as he raised the singer’s right hand. Amid accusations of child abuse and seduction for having a relationship with a teenaged girl he eventually married, the 65-year-old musician was among the early birds who filed their certificates of candidacy on Oct. 11. In 2016, the President appointed him as one of the 15 commissioners of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. He was the man behind Duterte’s campaign jingle titled “Para sa Tunay na Pagbabago,” which is similarly tuned to his hit “Ipaglalaban Ko.”