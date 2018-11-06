Task force created on federalism

In a bid to push government efforts towards charter change, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday has ordered the creation of an inter-agency task force that would focus on federalism. Under Memorandum Circular No. 53, Duterte tasked the Inter-Agency Task Force on Federalism to integrate, harmonize, and coordinate ongoing efforts towards federalism and reform of the 1987 Constitution. Emphasizing the need to conduct a public information drive and advocacy campaign for public awareness, the IATF is expected to develop strategies and implement activities needed for information dissemination. They are expected to prepare a communication plan to ensure an efficient, effective, and uniform undertaking of advocacy activities. They are also tasked to undertake consultation with former members of the Consultative Committee, government agencies, and other sectors regarding the federalism and constitutional reform.Lastly, they are ordered to “liaise with Congress to initiate the process of and address the roadblocks to constitutional reform.” The IATF will be chaired by the Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge Eduardo Año while Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra will serve as its vice chairman. Last month, House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, with other lawmakers, drafted her own version of the federal charter, putting the Senate President, not Vice President Leni Robredo, in the line of succession should Duterte failed to preside over the country’s transition to the new system of government. Senators, however, said the Resolution of Both Houses No. 15, authored by Arroyo and 21 other lawmakers, would not prosper as there is no ample amount of time to discuss the charter change.