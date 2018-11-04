Zambo cops arrest two fugitives

posted November 03, 2018 at 10:40 pm

Zamboanga City—An escapee and a most wanted person were arrested in separate operations in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, a police official said Saturday. Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, information officer of Police Regional Office 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), identified the two as Bernabe Lumawas, who escaped from prison more than five years ago; and Edwin Ongub, 45, listed as most wanted person. Lumawas was arrested in Purok 3, Barangay Macasing, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur at about 5 a.m. Friday. He is facing an additional charge of illegal possession of firearms after a caliber .38 revolver with six ammunitions was seized from him during his arrest, Galvez said. Lumawas was serving prison time for double homicide when he escaped from the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Barangay Talisayan, this city on May 12, 2013.Meanwhile, Ongub was arrested in Purok Matamad, Barangay Tabon, Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur at about 3:30 am Friday. He yielded two fragmentation grenades. Galvez said Ongub is listed as the No. 1 most wanted person in Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur. He has two standing warrants of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail and qualified theft with P24,000 recommended bail. PNA

