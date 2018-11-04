‘Undas’ generally peaceful in Metro Manila

The observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in Metro Manila was generally peaceful, National Capital Region Police Office Director, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said Saturday. “This evident success is a product of our effective law enforcement and tight security measures implemented across the region,” Eleazar said in a statement. He said that despite the anticipated influx of people to vital installations and areas of convergence, particularly cemeteries during the holiday, the NCRPO managed to maintain peace and order and public safety. “In addition, there was no major untoward incident nor atrocious activity reported except confiscations of several prohibited items,” he said. Eleazar also commended the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units and other government agencies for working hand in hand to provide and ensure safety and security in carrying out “Ligtas Undas” 2018.He likewise thanked the public for their vigilance and cooperation, which has been “part and parcel of this year’s safe and sound observance.” Meanwhile, an estimated 1.5 million people visited the Manila North Cemetery, the country’s largest public cemetery. Most of the country’s leaders are interred there, among them former presidents Sergio Osmeña, Manuel Roxas, and Ramon Magsaysay.