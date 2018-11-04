Duterte comparison with Brazil’s new leader noted

Malacañang heeded the comments of foreign media comparing President Rodrigo Duterte to Brazil’s newly-elected President Jair Messias Bolsonaro who both advocate a hardline policy to stop corruption and criminality. Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the comparison is “understandable” given that both are populist leaders who came to power because of their respective peoples’ desire for formidable and decisive leadership. But Panelo said Duterte’s only similarity with Bolsonaro as of now is that they were both elected by people who want genuine change. However, the Palace spokesman said that Duterte already has a track record as chief executive since 2016, while Bolsonaro has yet to assume his post. “The comparison ends there since Bolsonaro has yet to assume the presidency and will only do so come Jan. 1, 2019. Everything is merely speculative at this point,” Panelo said in a statement. The Palace official also noted that the comparison was no different from Duterte being likened to US President Donald Trump and other “strong and tough heads of state who implement gallant measures against lawlessness.” The foreign media observed that both leaders have advocated “shoot to kill” orders against suspected criminals, indulged in outright misogynistic statements, glorified their countries’ past dictators throughout the 1970s and early-1980s, and portrayed their political rivals as enemies of the state. Both leaders have a similar level of democratic impunity once in power with former military men appointing to Cabinet posts with the promise of bringing stability under firm “iron-fisted” leadership, the media observed. Bolsonaro is a former officer from the far-right Social Liberal Party who has been accused of misogyny and of being a homophobe.Bolsonaro’s support for torture and threats to jail political dissidents have prompted political analysts to brand him as Brazil’s first authoritarian leader. Duterte, on the other hand, has been criticized for his harsh and insensitive remarks against women, church leaders, and human rights advocates. The Palace official also said that Duterte has his own unique but effective style of managing the affairs of the bureaucracy and the country—similar to none. Panelo listed down Duterte’s efforts to reduce crime rate and how the President commenced the dismantling of the drug apparatus with the voluntary surrender of already more than a million drug personalities and for taking a stand against terrorists. The Palace also noted that Duterte has reduced criminality rate, waged a war on illegal drugs, fired corrupt government officials, thwarted the spread of terrorism in the country, and promoted and protected the country’s environment. “Indeed, we have accomplished much under the leadership of the current administration and public confidence remains high as seen in the satisfaction, approval, performance, and trust ratings of the Chief Executive,” the Palace official said. “We expect to do more in the remainder of the President’s term to continue fulfilling his vow of, as well as satisfying the clamor of the Filipinos for, genuine and meaningful change,” Panelo added.