Ex-Samal mayor faces bribery, graft charges

posted November 02, 2018 at 11:10 pm by Maricel Cruz November 02, 2018 at 11:10 pm

A Davao del Norte mayor is facing graft charges at the Sandiganbayan owing to his alleged illegal receipt of funds from a multi-purpose cooperative. Former Mayor Aniano Paraiso Antalan of the Island Garden City of Samal is charged with one count of violation of Section 3(b) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and two counts of indirect bribery, according to the Ombudsman. Antalan reportedly received P100,000 from the Samal Island Multi-Purpose Cooperative for the purchase of fuel, oil, and lubricants in 2014 and allegedly intervened in his official capacity for the transaction to materialize, based on the charge sheets signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires last Oct. 11. A Davao del Norte mayor is facing graft charges at the Sandiganbayan owing to his alleged illegal receipt of funds from a multi-purpose cooperative. Former Mayor Aniano Paraiso Antalan of the Island Garden City of Samal is charged with one count of violation of Section 3(b) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and two counts of indirect bribery, according to the Ombudsman. Antalan reportedly received P100,000 from the Samal Island Multi-Purpose Cooperative for the purchase of fuel, oil, and lubricants in 2014 and allegedly intervened in his official capacity for the transaction to materialize, based on the charge sheets signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires last Oct. 11.The charge sheets also said that Antalan “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously” accepted P200,000 from the same cooperative in December 2012 in his capacity as city mayor. A P54,000 bail has been recommended in the case of Antalan.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.