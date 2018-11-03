Ex-Samal mayor faces bribery, graft charges

A Davao del Norte mayor is facing graft charges at the Sandiganbayan owing to his alleged illegal receipt of funds from a multi-purpose cooperative.
Former Mayor Aniano Paraiso Antalan of the Island Garden City of Samal is charged with one count of violation of Section 3(b) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and two counts of indirect bribery, according to the Ombudsman.
Antalan reportedly received P100,000 from the Samal Island Multi-Purpose Cooperative for the purchase of fuel, oil, and lubricants in 2014 and allegedly intervened in his official capacity for the transaction to materialize, based on the charge sheets signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires last Oct. 11.
The charge sheets also said that Antalan “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously” accepted P200,000 from the same cooperative in December 2012 in his capacity as city mayor.
A P54,000 bail has been recommended in the case of Antalan.