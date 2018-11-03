Souther Leyte Gov. Mercado ‘back in office’

Southern Leyte Gov. Damian Mercado is back at the Provincial Capitol Office following a Court of Appeals decision reversing the previous dismissal order of the Office of the Ombudsman. Lawyer Cyril Blanco, the regional legal officer of Department of Interior and Local Government, personally served the order to Mercado on Oct. 31. “Wherefore, the petition in CA-GR. SP No. 152064 is GRANTED. The Joint Resolution dated June 1, 2017 and Joint Order dated October 20, 2017 of the Office of the Ombudsman are hereby SET ASIDE with respect to petitioner Damian G. Mercado, who is hereby ABSOLVED from any administrative liability. “The Petition in CA-G.R. No. 153659 is DENIED. Insofar as petitioners Crispin Mendoza Arong, Jr., Feorillo Abiera Demeterio, Jr., Aniceto Felicilda Narit, Benjase Quirong Lumen and Segun Ladrera are concerned said Joint Resolution dated June 17, 2017, and Joint Order dated Oct. 12, 2017 of the Office of the Ombudsman are AFFIRMED. SO ORDERED,” read the DILG’s two-page memorandum order dated Oct. 31, 2018. “With this order, there is no more doubt that I am back into office. We will continue to give service to our people,” Mercado told reporters while thanking Vice Governor Christopher “Coco” Yap, the provincial board members, and his supporters.On Aug. 10 last year, the Ombudsman found Mercado liable for grave misconduct in the alleged anomalous procurement of vehicles amounting to P2.3 million when he was still Maasin City mayor in 2007. The Ombudsman suspended him in September 2017. However, the Court of Appeals reversed the decision on May 22 this year.