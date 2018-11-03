Commuters assert rights sans matrix

posted November 02, 2018 at 10:20 pm by Rio N. Araja November 02, 2018 at 10:20 pm

A group of commuters on Friday asserted their rights that without the fare matrix, there would be no P10 minimum jeepney fare increase. Even a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board source said “no fare guide, no fare increase.” Ariel Inton, Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection founder and a former Quezon City councilor, told the riding public that public utility jeepney drivers should not charge them the fare hike due to the absence of a fare guide or matrix.“We need to have this fare matrix before the implementation of the fare increase. To the commuters, there is no hike if there is no matrix,” he said. The LTFRB approved a P10 jeepney minimum fare in Metro Manila, and Regions 3 and 4, and a provisional fare increase of P1 to commuter buses in Metro Manila, and an additional P0.15 per kilometer charge for provincial buses.

