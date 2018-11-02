OFW spared from death row in UAE; home soon

The Filipino domestic worker who was spared from death row in United Arab Emirates will finally be sent home more than a year after being acquitted of murdering her employer, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. The DFA said Jennifer Dalquez will be released from prison Thursday. Dalquez was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 after she was found guilty of killing her employer. However, she was acquitted in 2017 without payment of blood money “The Department has been informed by Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Hjayceelyn Quintana that UAE authorities are coordinating with the Philippine Embassy for Jennifer’s flight home this evening,” the DFA said, in a statement.A native of General Santos City, Dalquez was arrested on Dec. 12, 2014, days after stabbing her employer who the Filipina worker claimed was trying to rape her at knifepoint. Reports indicated that she was sentenced to death by the Al Ain Court of First Instance on May 20, 2015, but was given an opportunity under Islamic law to have the decision reversed if the victim’s sons will not swear in the name of Allah that she killed their father and instead opt for the payment of blood money. Dalquez’s lawyer moved for her acquittal after the victim’s sons reportedly failed to appear during the hearings as mandated by the court.