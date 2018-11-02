’PNP does not condone violence against women’

The Philippine National Police on Thursday reiterated that it does not condone acts of violence against women. “The Philippine National Police abhors any form of violence committed against women. The full wrath of the law definitely awaits anyone found guilty of committing such horrendous crime,” PNP spokesperson Chief Supt. Benigno Durana said in a statement. Durana made the remark in response to a report of the Center for Women’s Resources, which claimed that 56 cops are involved in 33 state-perpetrated VAW cases that it has monitored since the start of the Duterte administration in July 2016. “It is therefore absolutely irresponsible on the part of the Center for Women’s Resources to even claim that crimes individually committed by a handful of police officers are “state-perpetrated.” Insinuating in the process that those crimes were in a way condoned by the PNP or the State. A regular reader would immediately recognize such sweeping conclusion against an institution only reveals an utter lack of intellectual honesty of those who interpreted their data,” Durana said in a statement. Durana said that the PNP leadership continues to implement a harsh crackdown against rogue policemen. “While we can be tough on crimes, we are far tougher against our erring personnel. There has been no other time in the PNP’s recent history, except today, that its leadership has been relentless and unforgiving against those who violated their oaths,” he noted.Like any other organization, Durana said the PNP has also its own share of personnel considered as bad eggs but said that they do not represent the entire majority of service personnel who are professional, honest and dedicated. “Through our PATROL PLAN 2030, institutional reforms are currently in full swing to address some legal, policy and systemic dysfunctions in the PNP in order that it will be become a highly capable, effective and credible police service that the Filipino people truly deserve,” the PNP spokesperson said. On Sunday, a cop was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in exchange for the freedom of her parents who were arrested for illegal drug charges. PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the suspect, PO1 Eduardo Valencia, a rookie cop assigned at the Manila Police District (MPD), will be facing administrative, as well as rape and grave misconduct charges.