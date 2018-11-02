Alert pilots save 74 lives

Alert pilots of a Cebu Pacific Air CebGo flight bound for Cagayan de Oro saved the lives of 74 passengers, including two infants, when they decided to return to Mactan Cebu International Airport after detecting a technical problem in the plane. “Cebgo Flight DG 6717 bound for Cagayan de Oro returned to the Mactan Cebu International Airport after a technical problem was detected in the aircraft,” said CEB management in a statement. CEB corporate communications director and chief information officer Charo Logarta-Lagamon said the pilots returned flight few minutes after the aircraft took off around 10:25 am Thursday. “We can’t ascertain [the technical problem] yet,” said Lagamon. “The flight landed safely at 11:06 am today. Passengers have been safely deplaned and will be served refreshments while waiting for their replacement aircraft,” she added. Meanwhile, the CEB management cancelled its Manila flight to and from Cauayan due to the damage brought by Typhoon “Rosita” (International Name “Yutu”) to Cauayan Airport last Tuesday.“Due to the damage caused by Typhoon Rosita, operations at the Cauayan Airport are currently suspended. As a result, the following Cebu Pacific flights are canceled until Nov. 03, 2018: (5J-196 Manila-Cauayan 7 am - 8:10 am (5J-197 Cauayan -Manila 9:15 am - 10:20 am).” The bad weather condition in Basco, Batanes also triggered the cancellation of Cebgo flights DG-6009 and DG-6010 (Manila-Basco-Manila) on Thursday Nov. 1, 2018. The recovery flights to and from Basco will be mounted on Nov. 2 and 3. Affected passengers are strongly advised not to proceed to the Airport, but instead avail any of the following options, without penalties: Rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date; Place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use, and Get a full refund.​