Du30 suspends issuance of new licenses for ‘cracker’ makers

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the suspension of issuing new licenses and permits for the manufacture, sale, and distribution of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices months before the start of Yuletide revelries. In Memorandum Order No. 31, which was signed on Monday but released to media on Wednesday, Duterte tasked the Philippine National Police and other concerned agencies to conduct inspections to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and users of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices comply with “the safety guidelines, reportorial requirements, and other requisites laid down under existing laws.” He also ordered the police to “confiscate and destroy prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices as provided by law, rules, and regulations, as well as firecrackers used outside community fireworks displays in violation of EO No. 28.” In July 2017, the President signed EO No. 28 to regulate the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic products. He ordered to cancel, revoke, and confiscate the inventory or stock of those found in violation of existing laws, rules, and regulations. The President also ordered strict implementation to prohibit the sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices to minors.He said that any buyer of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices who is suspected to be below 18 years of age but claims otherwise, should be required to show proof of his age. Lastly, he ordered to “suspend the processing of new licenses and permits for the manufacture, sale, and distribution of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices pending review of existing licensees’ and permittees’ compliance with laws, rules and regulations; provided that other permits necessary for the operations of such existing licenses and permits (e.g. permit to purchase/import ingredients, permit to transport) may continue to be issued unless such entities are found to have violated the relevant laws and issuances.” “The suspension herein ordered shall remain in effect until declared lifted by the Office of the President upon the recommendation of the PNP chief and his submission of a report on the review undertaken on existing licenses and permits,” the memorandum said. The President also noted that local chief executives are authorized to promulgate rules and regulations on firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices within their territorial jurisdiction. He asked all government agencies including Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations to “provide support and assistance required” to implement his order.