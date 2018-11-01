8,701 law graduates will take 2018 bar exams—SC

A total 8,701 law graduates will take the 2018 bar examinations at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila during four Sundays of next month, starting on Nov. 4, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. Supreme Court Associate Justice Mariano del Castillo, chairman of this year’s Bar Examinations Committee, said the list of law graduates whose applications to take the 2018 bar were approved might be viewed at the SC website—Del Castillo said this is the highest number of Bar takers in recent years. Deputy Clerk of Court and Bar Confidant Ma. Cristina B. Layusa reminded the bar candidates and duty personnel of the following contingency plan for the exams in case of heavy rains and flooding: Ten SC buses will be available to transport examinees and duty personnel to the UST from several pick-up points in case of heavy rains in the morning of a Bar examination day. The buses will be stationed as early as 4:30 am and will leave exactly at 5 am in the following areas: Quezon City Memorial Circle near Philippine Coconut Authority; Park and Ride, Lawton, Manila; SC New Building Compound, Taft Avenue; Greenbelt and Glorietta, Ayala Center, Makati (two buses); and Marikina Sports Complex. Only bar examinees and duty personnel are allowed to ride the shuttle buses, and boarding shall be on a first-come, first-served basis.To avail themselves of this service, they must present their Notice of Admission, Gate Pass and/or identification cards, as the case may be, to the bus driver before being allowed to board. In case of flooding inside the UST compound before the start of the exams, commuter vans of the SC will be made available to transport examinees and duty personnel from the UST gates to their respective examination buildings. Senior citizens, the pregnant, and persons with disability shall be prioritized in the use of the commuter vans. If after the end of the exams there is flooding, the SC commuter vans will also be available at each examination building to transport bar examinees and duty personnel back to Osmeña and Arellano Drives near Gate 5 along España where the SC shuttle buses are parked. The SC shuttle buses will transport and drop them off in the following areas: northbound passengers shall be transported up to QC Memorial Circle (near Philippine Coconut Authority) while southbound passengers at Park and Ride, Lawton, Supreme Court premises, and at the EDSA Magallanes Flyover (beneath the Flyover) in Pasay. For passengers going to the Makati area, the drop-off area shall be at the Ayala Center (Glorietta and Greenbelt), while those going to the Marikina area shall be at the Marikina Sports Complex. On Nov. 4, the subjects of the examinations are Political and International Law (8 am to 12 noon); Labor Law and Social Legislation (2 pm to 6 pm); On Nov. 11, Civil Law (8 am to 12 noon); Taxation Law (2 pm.to 6 pm); Nov. 18, Mercantile Law (8 am to 12 noon); Criminal Law (2 pm to 6 pm); and on Nov. 25, Remedial Law (8 am to 12 noon); Legal and Judicial Ethics and Practical Exercises (2 pm to 6 pm).