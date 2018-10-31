3-day confab on environmental impact assessment

National Convention, a three-day convention and exhibit on EIA in the Philippines starting next Monday. This is in line with the recognition of the 40th year of establishment of the Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System in 1978 and will be held at the Manila Hotel, organizers said in a press statement. With the theme "Delivering Sustainable Solutions," the event will bring together EIA experts and practitioners, project proponents, local government environmental and planning officers, the regulated community, educators, and other stakeholders for a forum for exchange of expertise, learning and knowledge. It aims to advance a multidisciplinary discussion on existing and emerging challenges as well as opportunities in the field of impact assessment at regional and local levels. It shall explore the contribution of the Philippine EIS System to a sustainable development, discover global trends and key developments of EIA and explore legislative options for addressing concerns.Knowing that there have been advances in the tools and methods on EIA, the convention shall stimulate the sharing of ideas on how the existing practices can be improved to make the Philippine EIS System a more effective tool for attaining sustainable development―consistent with the state policy that was established 40 years ago. Plenary sessions, exhibits, keynote speakers, conferences, meetings, and recognition ceremonies for exemplary EIA will take place on this three-day national convention in celebration of the 40th year of the Philippine EIS System. The convention, with the help of Council for the Built and Natural Environments, is accredited by the Professional Regulation Commission to grant CPD units for licensed Geologists, Foresters, and Environmental Planners. For more information, visit www.pcecssd.com.ph/eia40/.

